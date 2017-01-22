Scheme for labour shortage

/ Front page / News

THE Agriculture Ministry's farm mechanisation program was also set up to address the issue of labour shortage.

Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said recently in Sigatoka large-scale farms were affected by the lack of interest from possible labourers.

"The machines are intended to increase productivity for each farmer and also address the challenge that most farmers face and that is the difficulty of not being able to find labourers on their farms," he said.

"These days people are not attracted to working on farms and business is jeopardised. We hope this scheme will address worker shortage and improve productivity."

He said the ministry had helped three farmers buy their tractors.

"There is a lot of demand on the ministry to provide machinery for farmers."

He said farmers who had shown positive productivity would be eligible for the scheme.

"If you think if you are eligible or you have been progressive in the agriculture sector in Fiji, then you are most welcome to approach our local agriculture officers to find out the possibility of getting a tractor under the scheme.

"As you will understand, three tractors this year distributed to all farmers in Fiji are very little. There will be a lot of demand and we will have to find which farmers are most deserving of these machines."