'Cheap' machines

THE Ministry of Agriculture offers machinery to farmers at a very low and subsidised rate compared with private contractors.

Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said there was a high demand for the ministry's equipment, such as tractors, which farmers rented.

"It was our observation at the ministry that there is a lot of demand for machines and machinery," he said. "The ministry supplies machines to farmers for ploughing, for harvesting at subsidised rates.

"It is quite common for all farmers to come to the Ministry of Agriculture to hire the machines at about $28 an hour whereas the private operators charge anywhere from $60 to $100 an hour for the machines.

"This obviously shows that there is demand for machines that are owned by the Ministry of Agriculture."

With the high demand, he said the ministry was working to increase the budget allocation for the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.

"We are actually already working on our budget for next year and we are trying to see if our mechanisation program allocation could be increased so we could procure more tractors for ourselves and also try to see if we can assist more deserving farmers under this program.

"This is the intention of the ministry under the mechanisation program and to be able to distribute more tractors to farmers."