Policy to help DRM qualifications

THE draft National Humanitarian Policy hopes to promote qualifications in disaster risk management (DRM) at Fiji's higher education institutions and ensure employees in DRM positions are suitably qualified.

Minister for National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu said the policy would provide support and guidance as Fiji strengthened its capacity and move from a culture of reaction to prevention.

"We must change the way we do development, advocate on environmental issues and ensure that development is sustainable. The way we live must change," Mr Seruiratu said in his foreword address on the policy.

"We must address the risks of natural disasters by reducing, mitigating, transferring, accepting or living with them.

"This will come at a cost, it will be expensive, but it is absolutely necessary to invest in disaster risk management."

The draft policy aims to promote national capacity in all humanitarian assistance and encourage the development of local self-reliance of individuals, communities and institutions.

It also seeks to review disaster response fund mechanisms to enhance financial management transparency, accountability and monitoring for all humanitarian donors.

The policy will ensure that humanitarian standards adopted and applied are specifically relevant to Fiji and see that reliable early warning systems, contingency planning, infrastructure, supplies and systems are readily available for emergencies.

The draft policy will examine and improve national systems to effectively exchange real-time information between the National Disaster Management Office, government at all levels, communities and clusters for public messaging and community inputs to disaster risk management.

The National Humanitarian Policy will be effective from the date of Cabinet approval this year.