WAF works to improve Rewa Delta supply

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief Executive Officer of the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) Opetaia Ravai stresses a point during the press conference at the WAF Headquarters in Nasinu yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THERE are plans by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) to address water supply demands in the Rewa Delta to ensure people in the area have access to clean and safe water.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said immediate works to improve the water supply would cost $3.7 million.

"The Rewa Delta has faced low pressure to no water supply for the past few months during peak and off-peak hours and we want to apologise and inform people in this area what WAF is doing to address this problem," he said.

"Some of the works carried out will be to install duplicate pipes at the Wainibokasi Bridge and these pipes will increase the hydraulics capacity that is feeding the Rewa Delta area.

"We will also have air valves along the pipeline past the Wainibokasi Bridge and install duplicate pipes from the Waila Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) to the Suva end of the Rewa Bridge."

Mr Ravai said WAF would put new water pumps at the WWTP and increase treatment capacity at the plant.

"More raw water will go into the WWTP and these works are expected to be completed by October this year.

"In addition, WAF will also undertake leak detection works in the Rewa Delta to detect and repair all leaks in the area."