Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers

THE Labasa Municipal Market was closed for half-an-hour yesterday after police was tipped-off alleged marijuana sale in the area.

This was confirmed by Divisional Police Commander Northern SSP Verani Nakauyaca.

"The municipal market was closed down at around 11am so police could search the whole market while vendors waited outside," he said.

"The group of vendors who were alleged to have been selling marijuana in the market were not in the market when the search was held."

SSP Nakauyaca said the group had allegedly been selling marijuana in the market for a couple of years and other market vendors were aware of it.

"We will dig deeper into this case and stop vendors from doing such activities in the market as it is against the law," he said.

The market vendors had partnered with police to crack down on the sale of marijuana as investigations into the matter continues.