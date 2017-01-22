India ready to help in polls

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Student classical dancers at the inauguration of classes at the Indian Cultural Centre in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Indian Government has once again vowed to assist Fiji in any way possible for the scheduled general election in March next year.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said he had not had interactions with the Fijian Government on the matter as yet.

"India will be providing support in any possible place to Fiji," Mr Sapkal said.

The Indian Government had assisted Fiji by providing vehicles for the use of the Electoral Commission during the September 2014 General Election.

They had also provided indelible ink used for voting and offered training for election officials.

Meanwhile, Mr Sapkal also officiated at the inauguration of classes at the Indian Cultural Centre in Suva yesterday.

He has urged locals to take up classes at the centre. The ICC in Suva offers classes in seven streams.

"Recently a group from the centre travelled to India to participate in an event there. Classes are offered every day from 4pm onwards. I encourage people to come and enrol for the classes. Many of these classes help ease stress," Mr Sapkal said.