Another opportunity

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has urged teachers and ministry staff members who were disciplined by the then Staff Discipline Board to come forward for a review of the disciplinary action taken against them if they feel they have not been served justice.

This follows the publication of a notice by the Civil Service Reform Management Unit on the disciplinary actions taken by the Education Ministry before the Staff Discipline Board was disbanded last year.

The notice stated that any employee of the Education Ministry who had been disciplined by the then board would have the disciplinary actions taken against them reviewed to ensure that all proper procedures were followed with respect to any disciplinary action.

"If they are not happy, the minister for civil service has decided to give them another chance to appeal their case," Dr Reddy said.

"I urge all teachers who are not happy, they can go and present their case to this particular unit.

"This is one more opportunity for them if they want to clear any doubt or if they think that they didn't get justice."

The ministry's officials who wish to review actions taken against them could submit a request for review to the unit that would then undertake a review in accordance with legal advice from the Office of the Solicitor-General in consultation with the ministry.