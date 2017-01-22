Fiji Time: 11:51 AM on Sunday 22 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Another opportunity

Aqela Susu
Sunday, January 22, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has urged teachers and ministry staff members who were disciplined by the then Staff Discipline Board to come forward for a review of the disciplinary action taken against them if they feel they have not been served justice.

This follows the publication of a notice by the Civil Service Reform Management Unit on the disciplinary actions taken by the Education Ministry before the Staff Discipline Board was disbanded last year.

The notice stated that any employee of the Education Ministry who had been disciplined by the then board would have the disciplinary actions taken against them reviewed to ensure that all proper procedures were followed with respect to any disciplinary action.

"If they are not happy, the minister for civil service has decided to give them another chance to appeal their case," Dr Reddy said.

"I urge all teachers who are not happy, they can go and present their case to this particular unit.

"This is one more opportunity for them if they want to clear any doubt or if they think that they didn't get justice."

The ministry's officials who wish to review actions taken against them could submit a request for review to the unit that would then undertake a review in accordance with legal advice from the Office of the Solicitor-General in consultation with the ministry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'On that stage'
  2. Truck mows down man
  3. India ready to help in polls
  4. 'Life is precious'
  5. Vendors locked out as police hunt for drug peddlers
  6. 'Cheap' machines
  7. Cancer survivor thankful
  8. Another opportunity
  9. Scheme for labour shortage
  10. Maximise harvesters, work in your areas

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  3. Gunshot injures officer Saturday (21 Jan)
  4. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  5. Moving tributes farewell Johns Saturday (21 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  9. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)