Cancer survivor thankful

+ Enlarge this image Vilisi Ali, right, with her daughter Zoya Ali and husband Roshan Ali. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

MOTHER-OF-THREE, Vilisi Ali has been a breast cancer survivor for about three years.

And one of the major challenges faced by the Nawaka, Nadi, resident during her fight against the illness was losing her left breast through mastectomy.

Coping without a breast was hard for her, especially since she found it difficult to procure a prosthetic breast.

This week, Mrs Ali joined more than 50 women to receive free bras and prosthetic breasts.

This was made possible through Australian Heather Tait.

Mrs Ali said they were thankful to receive such assistance.

"It is hard to get prosthetic breasts but this will really help us," the 54-year-old said.

According to Ms Tait, she had been doing similar wok for several years.

"I decided to start this campaign in Australia to get women to donate the prosthetic breasts and bras for me to bring over for the ladies here," she said.

"I have been to Fiji 13 times but this is my seventh trip doing this and all the breast fittings are done free of charge."