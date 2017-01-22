Fiji Time: 11:50 AM on Sunday 22 January

Truck mows down man

Shayal Devi
Sunday, January 22, 2017

A 38-YEAR-OLD man from the Western Division is the latest road fatality.

Salesh Kumar was allegedly hit by a truck in a car park in Nadi on Friday night.

According to his close friend Ranvir Singh, they received the news at about 9.30pm on Friday.

"He was living alone in Nadovi and he used to do his own jobs to earn an income," the 50-year-old said.

"This was shocking for us, he was a really good person and a good friend too."

Meanwhile, police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the 48-year-old man who drove the truck involved in the accident was in police custody.

The driver is alleged to have been reversing his truck when he hit the victim who was crossing from behind the vehicle.

"He (the driver) allegedly drove off leaving the deceased lying on the ground," Ms Naisoro said.

"A woman saw the victim and raised the alarm and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead."

Investigations into the incident are continuing.








