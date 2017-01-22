/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Mary Johns- Rauto followed by her daughter Mykaela Johns and close family members after the funeral service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE media fraternity yesterday paid their final respects to journalist Mary Johns-Rauto, who died last Sunday after battling breast cancer.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral to bid their final goodbye to Mary, who worked as a journalist with The Fiji Times for the past 13 years.

In a moving eulogy, The Fiji Times editor in chief, Fred Wesley, said Mary would always be remembered for many reasons and one of those reasons was showing us that life was precious.

Wesley shared how Mary, as she was known to many, would always be cracking up jokes even while in her hospital bed.

"We will remember her for many reasons, but surely we can never forget her story. She was just trying to tell us that life is precious. We all may have differences, and face a lot of obstacles in our lives that may appear overwhelming at first," he said.

"Mary has reminded us that life is for living, and embrace the little moments of joy that we encounter daily."

Another colleague, Lice Movono said Mary was not only beautiful on the outside but was a beautiful soul too.

"She saw the beauty in others. She took time, forming her own thoughts and opinions about the people and things around her," Movono said.

"Mary took everything life threw at her, and kept coming back for more.

"Throughout this cancer battle, she fought valiantly and did all she could do to hang on while at the same time keeping her spirits high for everyone around her, especially her family and children."

Mary is survived by her husband Percy Rauto and four children.