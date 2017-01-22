'On that stage'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image US Navy Petty Officer Josua Waqa, 23, was among the 15 ceremonial guardsmen who took part in yesterday's historic event at the White House in Washington DC in the US. Picture: US MILITARY

President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony yesterday meant so much more for former Fiji resident Lois Lobendahn Waqa.

Her son, US Navy Petty Officer Josua Waqa, 23, was among the 15 ceremonial guardsmen who took part at yesterday's historic event at the White House in Washington DC in the US.

Petty Officer Waqa has only been in the US Navy for a year and eight months. He joined the Navy after his family moved to California in 2013.

Mrs Waqa said she had never been more proud of her son then having to see him representing the US Navy at the historic inauguration.

"It was such a proud and humbling moment for us. As parents to have him there was a humbling moment and proud to also have him represent Fiji at that stage," Mrs Waqa said in a phone interview from their home in California yesterday.

"My husband was in PNG and our eldest son in Fiji and Josua's sister, who is also in the US Air Force, were all watching from wherever we were yesterday to catch a glimpse of Josua."

The second youngest of four children, Petty Officer Waqa attended International School in Nadi before completing his secondary education at Marist Brothers' High School in Suva. He later went on to the University of the South Pacific before his family moved to the US.

Having been only in the army for a little more than a year, the Vanuabalavu, Lau native said he was also proud and counted himself fortunate to have been part of a historic event as such.

"I not only got to represent my family and the Navy, but those back at home and Fiji," Petty Officer Waqa said.

"It was never in my wildest dream or had I ever thought that I would be part of an event like this."

He was among 15 enlisted members of the US Navy selected to be part of the inauguration.

"I attended the interview and I thought I wouldn't make it until I received a call informing me that I had been chosen."

Petty Officer Waqa was part of the swearing-in-ceremony for Mr Trump standing opposite the reviewing stand holding the US vice president's flag during the inauguration ceremony yesterday (Friday US time).

"It has been a very long day. My day started at 2am and ended at 7pm," he added.