Update: 9:37PM THE Sugar Cane Growers Council believes farmers who form cooperatives to buy and operate mechanical harvesters should form harvest units in their area.

Council CEO Mr Sundresh Chetty said industry stakeholders encouraged farmers to form co-ops because it could collective harvest 10,000 tonnes.

Mechanical harvesters cut 300 tonnes a day. It takes manual labourers about one week to cut the same amount of cane.