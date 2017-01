/ Front page / News

Update: 9:15PM BRITISH Foreign policy in Fiji will prioritise climate change and COP23 work as well as the Commonwealth.

High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins said while it was early days to discuss British development aid to Fiji, she confirmed the United Kingdom had offered assistance to the Fijian Government given we hold the chairmanship of COP23.

Hopkings said her mission was delighted Fiji had rejoined the Commonwealth.