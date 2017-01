/ Front page / News

Update: 5:02PM FIRST time entrants First Light Taveuni won in fairy tale style against a more experienced Wardens at the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s at Sigatoka this hour.

The fit young team pulled a close 12-10 win over the Wardens after having dethroned tournament champs Police in the quarterfinals.

The boys from the Garden Island return home $20,000 richer.