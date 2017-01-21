Suspect in custody using car to injure man

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:08PM A 48-YEAR-OLD man is in police custody after allegedly hitting a 38-year-old man with his truck in Nadi last night.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the suspect allegedly drove off from the scene, leaving the victim who passed away.

The incident happened last night at a car park in Nadi, where the truck driven by suspect is alleged to have hit the man while he was reversing the truck.

The victim was said to have been crossing from behind the truck.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said a woman saw the victim and raised the alarm, the victim was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the accident are continuing.



