Update: 4:04PM MORE than 50 women from across the west have received free bras and prosthetic breasts thanks to an Australian donor.

Heather Tait, who has done similar distributions in the country for the past seven years, said she was able to collect the items from a number of donors in Australia.

She said there were plans to continue with such donations in the coming years.

The two-day program was jointly organised with the Fiji Cancer Society.