Moving tributes farewell Johns

MERE NALEBA
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Update: 3:56PM HUNDREDS of mourners today gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church located in the heart of Suva to farewell Mary Johns- Rauto, a journalist who passed away last Sunday after battling with breast cancer.

Mary worked at the Fiji Times for more than 10 years.

In a moving eulogy delivered by Fiji Times Editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, he said Mary was a hard worker and was always optimistic about life and fought until the end.

"On January 2, when the news team visited her in hospital, she was of course very happy and she said 'you guys are just in time for the big news, I have just been told I have a month left', for those of you who know Mary, you would know her wit, good sense of humour with a tad bit of sarcasm," he said.

"When her visitors heard her announcement, understandably they were unsure whether she was telling the truth or she was pulling their leg."

"But that was Mary, she was very open and as her colleagues we didn't want to show her that she was handling her predicament better than us."

Mary is survived by her husband Percy Rauto and four children: Mykaela, Jekope, Assam and Viniana.








