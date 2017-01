/ Front page / News

Update: 3:53PM A NEW Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s Cup champion will be crowned this afternoon in Sigatoka.

This follows the defeat of defending champion Police by First Light Taveuni 19-15.

Taveuni skipper and Malaysia -based Lemeki Tulele scored his team's two tries. They led 14 -0 at the breather.

Other semi-finalists : Army, Wardens and Crow's Nest Yasawa.