/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First timers, First Light Taveuni crash through Yasawa to secure their spot in the finals of a tournament they entered for the first time. Picture: Mana Whey Coral Coast Sevens

Update: 3:49PM WARDENS and suprise finalist First Light Taveuni will meet in the Cup final of the 2017 Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Wardens ousted Army 19 -9 while Taveuni survived a strong challenge from Crow's Nest Yasawa 17 -10.

In the Shield final BLK will meet Uprising, Bowl: Germany vs McDonald's Saunaka, Plate: Uluinakau vs Police, Cup: Wardens vs Taveuni.