Army, Wardens, Yasawa through to Cup semis

Update: 12:32PM ARMY, Wardens and Yasawa have qualified for the Cup semifinals of the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s after their wins in the quarterfinals.

Army beat Sigatoka Safari Yamacia 17 - 0 while Wardens ousted Uluinakau 29 -12.

The third Cup quarter which finished a minute ago saw Crow's Nest Yasawa scoring a come from behind 17 - 15 win against Ratu Filise.

Bowl quarter -final results: Germany 17 - 14, Shangri La's Daveta 14 - 5 Coastline Roosevelt, Hong Kong 22 - 10 Uprising, McDonald's Saunaka 26 - 7 Outrigger.