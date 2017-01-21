Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Saturday 21 January

Army, Wardens, Yasawa through to Cup semis

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Update: 12:32PM ARMY, Wardens and Yasawa have qualified for the Cup semifinals of the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s after their wins in the quarterfinals.

Army beat Sigatoka Safari Yamacia 17 - 0 while Wardens ousted  Uluinakau 29 -12.

The third Cup quarter which finished a minute ago saw Crow's Nest Yasawa scoring a come from behind 17 - 15 win against  Ratu Filise.

Bowl quarter -final results: Germany 17 - 14, Shangri La's Daveta  14 - 5 Coastline Roosevelt,  Hong Kong 22 - 10 Uprising, McDonald's Saunaka 26 - 7 Outrigger.








