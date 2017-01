/ Front page / News

Update: 12:31PM A DRUG operation team from Labasa Police Station closed down the Labasa municipal market for almost half an hour this morning.

This was after Labasa Police received reports of marijuana being sold by few market vendors in the Labasa market.

Labasa Police confirmed the municipal market was closed down around 11am and vendors were told to wait outside while Police search the whole market.

An investigations in to this case is still ongoing.