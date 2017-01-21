Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tractor to help farmer

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, January 21, 2017

THE Ministry of Agriculture has handed Sigatoka farmer Ravindra Singh a new tractor after some financially assistance.

Mr Singh said he was grateful to the ministry for helping him pay off the $75,000 machine.

"It will be a great help to my work at my farms and will help me increase our production," he said.

"I supply mostly to nearby hotels with the help of middle men and also export eggplants.

"I needed a tractor because I look after four farms in Bilalevu and Waya."

Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the assistance to Mr Singh was part of the ministry's farm mechanisation program.

"This is the sort of partnership that Government wants from our farmers," he said.

"We see that you as a farmer are doing well and we will come in and assist you in getting better.

"This little assistance from us will take you even further and we are very happy to partner with you in that exercise.

"The farm mechanisation is a program of the Ministry of Agriculture which involves the ministry looking for progressive farmers who are doing very well as we have seen with Mr Singh.

"When we find that a farmer is progressive and is hard working, showing results on his farm, then we offer him the opportunity to purchase farm machinery with the assistance of the ministry.

"This comes under, what we call, the one-third, two-third scheme where the farmer contributes one third of the costs while the ministry covers the rest.

"This is the third tractor that we've handed over to assist eligible farmers this year," Mr Singh said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wait for poll
  2. Tax office fines director $2.3m
  3. Gunshot injures officer
  4. $3.5m complex emerges
  5. No long-distance travel for early childhood education
  6. Film-makers inject $43m into economy
  7. Seasonal workers for Aust
  8. Hard work is key
  9. Police told to mind roles
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  3. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  4. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  5. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  9. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)