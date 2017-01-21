Tractor to help farmer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmer Ravindra Singh hard at work on his farm at Bilalevu in Sigatoka in his new tractor thanks to assistance from the Ministry of Agriculture. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE Ministry of Agriculture has handed Sigatoka farmer Ravindra Singh a new tractor after some financially assistance.

Mr Singh said he was grateful to the ministry for helping him pay off the $75,000 machine.

"It will be a great help to my work at my farms and will help me increase our production," he said.

"I supply mostly to nearby hotels with the help of middle men and also export eggplants.

"I needed a tractor because I look after four farms in Bilalevu and Waya."

Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the assistance to Mr Singh was part of the ministry's farm mechanisation program.

"This is the sort of partnership that Government wants from our farmers," he said.

"We see that you as a farmer are doing well and we will come in and assist you in getting better.

"This little assistance from us will take you even further and we are very happy to partner with you in that exercise.

"The farm mechanisation is a program of the Ministry of Agriculture which involves the ministry looking for progressive farmers who are doing very well as we have seen with Mr Singh.

"When we find that a farmer is progressive and is hard working, showing results on his farm, then we offer him the opportunity to purchase farm machinery with the assistance of the ministry.

"This comes under, what we call, the one-third, two-third scheme where the farmer contributes one third of the costs while the ministry covers the rest.

"This is the third tractor that we've handed over to assist eligible farmers this year," Mr Singh said.