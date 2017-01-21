Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bid to attract members

Shayal Devi
Saturday, January 21, 2017

THE Rotary Club of Lautoka is planning to reach out to the community and increase membership after numbers dropped over the past few years.

Presently the club only has eight members and club member Milika Wata-Marshall said they were hoping to change this in the coming months.

"Over the years the numbers in membership has grown smaller and we are hoping to attract new members in the year," she said.

Despite the small number, Ms Wata-Marshall said they would continue serving the community as they had done in the past.

"Our annual fundraiser is held during the Melbourne Cup and that is solely organised by the Rotary Club of Lautoka and the Northern Club has been kind in donating its premises to our cause. It is a lot of work for a small number of us in rotary but each year we pull it off and make a success out of it.

"We are fortunate with donors like Fiji Airways, Pacific Beverages, Mana Island Resort, Beachcomber and Anchorage Resorts, R B Patel, Williams and Goslings, Westpac Bank, ANZ Bank, BSP Bank, Digicel, Belo Vula Resort and Leleuvia Island Resort among others."

She said they would continue with relief work to assist those displaced by natural disasters.

"We are continuing our relief work in assistance to housing in the form of hardware vouchers, building materials, blankets and linen to households, boarding schools and hospitals in Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Ra and Levuka."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wait for poll
  2. Tax office fines director $2.3m
  3. Gunshot injures officer
  4. $3.5m complex emerges
  5. No long-distance travel for early childhood education
  6. Film-makers inject $43m into economy
  7. Seasonal workers for Aust
  8. Hard work is key
  9. Police told to mind roles
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  3. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  4. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  5. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  9. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)