Bid to attract members

/ Front page / News

THE Rotary Club of Lautoka is planning to reach out to the community and increase membership after numbers dropped over the past few years.

Presently the club only has eight members and club member Milika Wata-Marshall said they were hoping to change this in the coming months.

"Over the years the numbers in membership has grown smaller and we are hoping to attract new members in the year," she said.

Despite the small number, Ms Wata-Marshall said they would continue serving the community as they had done in the past.

"Our annual fundraiser is held during the Melbourne Cup and that is solely organised by the Rotary Club of Lautoka and the Northern Club has been kind in donating its premises to our cause. It is a lot of work for a small number of us in rotary but each year we pull it off and make a success out of it.

"We are fortunate with donors like Fiji Airways, Pacific Beverages, Mana Island Resort, Beachcomber and Anchorage Resorts, R B Patel, Williams and Goslings, Westpac Bank, ANZ Bank, BSP Bank, Digicel, Belo Vula Resort and Leleuvia Island Resort among others."

She said they would continue with relief work to assist those displaced by natural disasters.

"We are continuing our relief work in assistance to housing in the form of hardware vouchers, building materials, blankets and linen to households, boarding schools and hospitals in Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Ra and Levuka."