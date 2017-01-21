Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Free water tank initiative

Shayal Devi
Saturday, January 21, 2017

IN line with Government's plans to make clean drinking water accessible to rural communities, the Water Authority of Fiji's (WAF) western office has begun the free water tank initiative.

The first of the free water tanks was given to people in Yako, Nadi, yesterday.

According to WAF's division in charge west Romulusi Mataitoga, they are focussing on people who are experiencing severe water woes.

"We just needed to start off in Nadi and then we will be moving to other districts," he said. He said they had received 700 applications for water tanks in the division.

"Forms are available at the WAF offices and people can also get forms from the Commissioner Western's office and other district offices."

He said once applications were sent in, they provided information to their staff on the ground for inspections.

If personnel cited a need for the water tanks, they would be provided.

During last year's Budget announcement, Government allocated $7.5million for the Rural Water Supply Program.








