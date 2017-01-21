That 'official' warning

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People evacuated their workplaces in Suva and headed for higher ground after hearing of a looming tsunami. There were concerns from businesses and members of the public on the lack of an early warning system from the authorities in Fiji after the January

It's the Mineral Resources Department (MRD) that gives out alerts and warnings for tsunamis, says consultant Syann Williams.

Ms Williams was briefing members of the Fiji Business Disaster Resilience Council (FBDRC) on behalf of the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), on tsunamis and how alerts and warnings on this are generated in Fiji, during a workshop in Suva on Wednesday.

This was after concerns were raised, not only by the business community, but by the public in general, on how an official tsunami warning did not eventuate after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake — that occurred south of Fiji on January 4 — generated a tsunami warning from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) in Hawaii.

"Basically you have the PTWC in Hawaii and along with the Mineral Resources Department (MRD) which works 24/7 and also measures earthquakes, will say there has been an earthquake. It has to measure 6.5 or more; a strong one, and it must be less than 50km deep, and for Fiji it has to be somewhere that, if a wave is generated, it is likely to affect Fiji, then the PTWC will send out an alert saying we've got an earthquake," Ms Williams said

She said for Fiji, the MRD, which also registered the earthquake, would triangulate with other locations to check the magnitude of the quake to understand everything and see if:

* there's been an earthquake;

* it has generated a Tsunami; and

* that tsunami is going to affect Fiji.

"It's a three-part process, then MRD sends out the official warning. PTWC just sends out the initial warning but the official warning has to come from the MRD."

She said it normally took MRD 10 to 20 minutes to carry out their assessment and send out the official warning.

"The other day (referring to January 4) there were people talking about the fact that there were no tsunami alarms; that's because I think in the end they decided there was no threat to Fiji," she said.

At this point the council rep from ANZ said, "What caused the confusion was there was lack of a message from the local authorities."

Ms Williams replied, "I don't disagree at all, since that time (January 4) there has been a lot of discussions at MRD, discussions with MRD and NDMO. So we are already looking at the tsunami response time; it's ready but needs to be passed by the council (NDMC)."

She said they were looking at an alarm and warning system; of how the people in the furthest islands would get to know.

"How does anyone in the tsunami danger zone get to know, and when you do get to know, what will you do?"

Vodafone rep and council member Shailendra Prasad at this stage said Vodafone was crucified during the last tsunami warning.

"People were asking why we didn't alert people, but we don't have the authority to send out alerts or warnings. That should come from the authorities," Mr Prasad said.

He said Government should at least give them the go ahead just to give some sort of alert with references to "please refer to official warnings coming" so that the public is made aware of the threat immediately.

Ms Williams said a draft Tsunami Response and National Drill Plan has been submitted to NDMO for approval and a National Tsunami drill for all Fijians would happen by the end of April or early May this year. She said the response plan would include identifying danger zones, knowing the source of official alarms and family, personal, community and workplace evacuation plans.