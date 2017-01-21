Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA wants contractors

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, January 21, 2017

LOCAL contractors will be soon given the opportunity to provide service and carry out maintenance works on traffic and streetlights around the country.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said FRA was in the process of identifying suitable local contractors to carry out these works.

"We are currently transitioning our streetlights maintenance service providers and at present have a total of nine streetlight tenders out to market, "Mr Goes said.

He added the FRA had tendered out for the maintenance and repair works in seven different areas throughout the country.

"The tenders closed last week and will now be evaluated for award before the end of this month.

"These contracts are aimed to encourage local Fijian contractors the opportunity to provide this service and compete for increased job opportunity," Mr Goes said.

He also highlighted the service delivery provided by the new contractor would be compared with the services provided by the previous single maintenance contractor to see which model delivered the best value services.

He added qualified staff members from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport were attending to faulty traffic and streetlights.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wait for poll
  2. Tax office fines director $2.3m
  3. Gunshot injures officer
  4. $3.5m complex emerges
  5. No long-distance travel for early childhood education
  6. Film-makers inject $43m into economy
  7. Seasonal workers for Aust
  8. Hard work is key
  9. Police told to mind roles
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  3. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  4. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  5. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  9. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)