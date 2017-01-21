FRA wants contractors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority's Aram Goes stated the FRA was in a process of identifying suitable local contractors to carry out repair works on traffic and street lights. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

LOCAL contractors will be soon given the opportunity to provide service and carry out maintenance works on traffic and streetlights around the country.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said FRA was in the process of identifying suitable local contractors to carry out these works.

"We are currently transitioning our streetlights maintenance service providers and at present have a total of nine streetlight tenders out to market, "Mr Goes said.

He added the FRA had tendered out for the maintenance and repair works in seven different areas throughout the country.

"The tenders closed last week and will now be evaluated for award before the end of this month.

"These contracts are aimed to encourage local Fijian contractors the opportunity to provide this service and compete for increased job opportunity," Mr Goes said.

He also highlighted the service delivery provided by the new contractor would be compared with the services provided by the previous single maintenance contractor to see which model delivered the best value services.

He added qualified staff members from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport were attending to faulty traffic and streetlights.