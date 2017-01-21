PM: Plan on track

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians should know that Fiji is progressing well after the monster cyclone's destruction in Fiji. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE reconstruction of schools damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is well on track.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told members of the public present at the opening of Jeremiah College in Tacirua that he was given an update by the Ministry of Economy regarding the reconstruction of schools and was happy with the plan.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Bainimarama said Fijians should know that Fiji was progressing well after the monster cyclone's destruction in Fiji.

"Ke dua tukuna vei kemuni ni bera tiko, au vinakata meu tukuna vei kemuni ni cici vinaka sara tikoga na porokaramu ya, e na bera baleta ni rabailevu na vaka caca ni Winston" (If someone informs you that the reconstruction of schools is delayed, I want to inform you now the program is on track, it will be delayed because of the damage caused by TC Winston was widespread).

Mr Bainimarama said the rebuilding and rehabilitation phase was still on track.

He compared the destruction in Fiji with flooding that happened in Southern Lousianna in the United States of America where residents in Lousianna are still trying to recover.

"Na kenai tuvatuva ni sagai me tara tale na vei koronivuli vouvou e na sega ni tara vei na vei plan ka dau tara tu iliu. Koya me lako ga mai dua na cagi, ka sura dua na vale.

"Sa vinakati me tara na vei koronivuli mai na veigauna qo me sa kua ni qai rawa ni kauta e dua se rua na Winston," (The school plan we have now is to build schools and infrastructure to withstand strong wind. The schools will not follow the old building plan.)