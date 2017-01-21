Resolutions endorsed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker jiko Luveni meets with Cambodian delegate Vun Chheang during the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

FOUR of Fiji's proposed resolutions for the 25th Annual Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) were endorsed during the final day of the meeting on Wednesday in Sigatoka.

The endorsed resolutions brought forward by Fiji included promoting food security in the Asia Pacific region, gender equality and empowerment of women and girls including increasing the political, economic and social participation of women and strengthening co-operation on climate change between regional countries.

A total of 21 resolutions were endorsed by the forum.

Speaker of the House Dr Jiko Luveni said the endorsements signified the region's support for countries such as Fiji.

"In many regional meetings, smaller countries always feel subdued by the presence of much larger developed nations but it was very pleasing to see during the APPF meeting that countries like Fiji had voice," she said. APPF executive committee chairman, Canadian Senator Joseph Day, said the resolutions were a mutual agreement between the 21 member States of the forum. "The resolutions are how we speak about this conference after we leave," he said.

"The areas that we dealt with included border control, human trafficking, peace and security, trade and sustainable development, food security which is very important and that is disaster risk management and you are very familiar with the necessity to be able to manage disasters when they occur."