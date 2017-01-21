Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Vuniwaqa happy with support

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, January 21, 2017

MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum's support to increase political, economic and social participation of women was a positive development for Fiji.

A total of 21 countries in the forum endorsed a motion from Fiji, Indonesia, Mexico, Canada and Australia to increase the participation of women in politics, economic and social development during the 25th annual meeting in Sigatoka earlier this week.

Under the motion, the forum agreed to form a working group that would oversee the permanent addition of the Women Parliamentarians Meeting to the APPF.

"This (endorsement) just gives it more certainty that the women's forum will become a permanent fixture of the APPF.

"There is a consensus here and there is a great deal of support for it.

"There's a working group being formed to look into the finer details of having the women's forum in the APPF."

She said she was also pleased with the forum's decision to denounce violence against women and children.

"Not only that, the forum has also adopted on Fiji's resolution for the elimination of violence against women and I think that's a very big step."








