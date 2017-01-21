Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Calls for bridge solution

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, January 21, 2017

NASAU district representative Meli Tokalau is calling on the State and the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to find a solution to the bridge issues faced by villagers in the Ra Province, especially those who rely on the Burelevu and Nasau roads.

He claimed his eldest daughter died at their home in Nukulau because of transport issues and the damaged crossings.

"This is a serious issue for us and we would really like something to be done about it," he said.

"There are three tikina affected here — Nailuva, Lawaki and Nasau and everyone has to get off at Burelevu and either walk or use the bilibili to get across to Namara if travelling from town.

"When my daughter was sick, we couldn't take her because the only way across was if we had a four-wheel-drive truck and taking a big truck would place more lives at risk."

He added students from Burelevu, who attended school at Namara Village, crossed the river using a bilibili each morning and afternoon since school began earlier this week.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said heavy rain had posed problems for workers.

"The FRA sympathises with the family of the deceased and we wish to clarify the situation with the Burelevu crossing," he said.

"Following TC Winston, Burelevu crossing suffered a washout. The FRA and its contractor constructed a temporary crossing using riprap on the upstream of the damaged existing reinforced concrete Burelevu crossing, with six cells of culverts positioned on the true right end of the crossing.

"After the recent TD04 event, most of the rip rap was washed away. Nevertheless, we managed to pull some rip rap and supply some more to reopen the crossing."








