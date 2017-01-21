Japan provides $3.16m to rebuild schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum (right) with Japanese Ambassador to Fiji His Excellency Mr Takuji Hanatani after signing the Adopt a School program documents at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Japanese Government has provided funding of $F3,163,504 to assist in the rebuilding of four cyclone affected schools in the Western Division under Fiji's Adopt a School program.

Ambassador of Japan Takuji Hanatani during the signing also reaffirmed Japan's commitment in providing support especially in the education sector for Fiji's recovery from Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Hanatani was also briefed by the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and staff members of the Ministry of Economy on the rehabilitation work for schools affected by Severe TC Winston yesterday.

Koronubu Primary School in Ba received $238,866 for the general school building rehabilitation, as well as 70 sets of student desks and chairs and five sets of teachers desks and chairs.

Toko Primary School in Tavua received $840,520 for the general rehabilitation, construction of a four-classroom block, provision of a water tank and desks and chairs for students and teachers.

Balevuto Public School in Ba received $ 1,118,558 for the construction of a school building which will house the school office, library, computer room, three classrooms, a canteen and a tool room.

Navutusila District School in Navosa received $965,559 for the construction of a new classroom block, a new storeroom and general rehabilitation of all school buildings including the kindergarten and six teachers' quarters and installation of water harvex