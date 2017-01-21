Tender board approves construction works, says A-G

/ Front page / News

THE Government Tender Board has approved the tenders for 102 schools that were damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston with another 40 schools still remaining.

Attorney-General and Finance Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during a press brief yesterday, said said work was in progress to mobilise all schools in the next couple of weeks.

"We expect a lot of construction in the next few weeks,"he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also stated that proper documentation was also needed in order to ensure better quality construction work.

"If anything ever happens again on the building we will know exactly what went wrong and the materials that have been used. This is why it has taken longer, but at least we know that when we build back, we build back better." he said.

He also highlighted the remoteness of the location of some schools led to the increase in the cost of construction.

He said Government resisted trying to find very short-term solutions in the rebuilding and renovation of Severe TC Winston affected school and buildings.