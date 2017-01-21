A dream on hold

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 8 year old Anushka Narayan rests on her mothers lap. Anushka's family has been pleading to the public for financial assistance to aid her overseas treatment since she was diagnosed with liver problems. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

YOUNG Anuskha Narayan's childhood dream of becoming a doctor has been put on hold after she was diagnosed with liver failure.

The Year 3 student of Ahmadiyya Muslim Primary School needs $20,000 for her treatment in New Zealand.

According to her mother Reshli Kumari, the family does not have the money to send Anuskha to NZ and they are pleading with the people of Fiji to help their daughter.

"We have only beenable to collect around $2800 out of the $20,000 so far. I have been trying to collect this money from November last year. We will need $5000 for our air fares and $15,000 for her treatment.

"We would be very grateful if the public can help us," Ms Kumari said.

" It has been very difficult for me. Many people make promises to help us, but later on they make excuses."

Ms Kumari said her daughter had been sick since August 2015 and was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Ms Kumari said she was worried about her daughter's health as doctors at CWM Hospital couldn't exactly diagnose the root cause of her frequent abdominal pains.

"In the beginning, when I first took her to the hospital, the doctors told me she had gastric, then appendicitis and finally told me that she had liver problem," she said.

"Even after we brought her home, she still had frequent pains and we stopped her from going to school.

"When she starts having this pain, she becomes very abusive and forgets things very easily.

"Doctors at one stage even referred her to the Pediatric Mental Health Clinic for treatment. I know my daughter's behaviour is related to the pain she gets which is unbearable. She gets these pains two or three times in a day."

She said her daughter wasn't taking any medicine and was only able to drink bottled water and boiled soup.

Ms Kumari highlighted after looking at her daughter's condition, her family in NZ arranged for a doctor to properly diagnose and treat her.

Anyone willing to help can deposit into Westpac Bank account 9806395597 or the family can be contacted on 9202655.