Women in politics

Nasik Swami
Saturday, January 21, 2017

WHILE Fiji has made some progress on political representation of women in the Global Gender Gap report, a local women's rights organisation says the country's patriarchal structure still prevented women from contesting the national election.

The Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) says women face discrimination and cultural barriers if they want to participate in politics.

Organisations executive director, Nalini Singh said an extensive research by FWRM titled Reaching Out, Reaching Women revealed that majority of the people felt that women were underrepresented in government.

"People recognise that qualifications and attributes of leadership are not unique to men, but are common to both men and women," Ms Singh said.

She said the patriarchal structures and ideologies entrenched in society and culture limited women's roles to housekeeping and child-bearing.

"Women do not have support and encouragement from the community or don't have the financial support necessary to stand for elections.

"Additionally, political parties need to encourage women to stand for elections."

Ms Singh said FWRM had always been a key voice in promoting women's political participation at all levels, either national or local.

"Women make up half the population and as equal citizens, should have a voice in informing decisions that affect them.

"FWRM has based its view on extensive research conducted post-2014 General Election through its Reaching Out, Reaching Women research report and the Fiji Women's Forum Public Perception of women in leadership.

"Both reports state that majority of people in Fiji feel that women are underrepresented in government and changing this would be beneficial to the nation as a whole.

According to the Global Gender Gap Study 2014, Fiji has managed to progress in the political empowerment sub index, which is reflected in the ranking, moving up 26 spots from 136 in 2014, to 110 in 2015.

The narrowed gap in 2015 was a reflection of the 16 per cent women in Parliament with four women holding ministerial positions.








