Supply to water site cut off

THE so-called "miracle water" site at Natadradave Village in Tailevu is no longer running as the water pipes to the source have been cut off.

This was confirmed by village headman Tomasi Naisoso.

"The water pipes sourcing the miracle water into the village was built by workers at the neighbouring quarry and since there had been frequent usage of the tap here in the village, it has disrupted the water source at the quarry," he said.

"Now the water is directed first to the quarry, and the remaining water comes back to the village which really cannot cater for the people travelling here."

Mr Naisoso said the water source had stopped operating at the village since October last year.

An alternate site which was also commonly used by people is at the Delakado area, about 200 metres past Natadradave Village.

Since the landowners of Delakado did not permit people to walk to their water site from Natadradave Village, only vehicle users are permitted to drive to the site. The site at Natadradave was mostly used by people who did not have vehicles as the water is easily accessible at the village.

Sitiveni Raikasakasa travelled from Yaqaga Village in Bua two weeks ago to visit the site.

"Since the water source to the village has stopped, I've had to walk up to the checkpoint at Delakado and hitch on a vehicle making its way up to this second water site," he said.

"The people here are really hospitable as I am staying with a family at Natadradave Village."