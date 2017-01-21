Fiji Time: 11:12 AM on Saturday 21 January

Retrial of four begins

Aqela Susu
Saturday, January 21, 2017

DEFENCE counsel Barbara Malimali yesterday questioned the prosecution on the availability of witnesses in the case of four Asian nationals who are being retried in the High Court for charges of human trafficking.

Ms Malimali is representing the four accused Phanat Laojindamanee, Lum Bing, Zhang Yong and Jason Zhong who all appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

They were convicted of human trafficking charges in 2013 and appealed their sentences and convictions.

The Court of Appeal later set aside their convictions and sentence and ordered a retrial.

Bail has been extended and all four accused will reappear in court on January 27.








