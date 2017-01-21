Rape accused files new bail application

/ Front page / News

THE lawyer of a bus driver accused of raping a 12-year-old girl told the court yesterday that his client would not be going back to driving public service vehicles.

Sanjay Naidu, 34, who is charged with one count of rape, appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva.

Defence counsel Jitendra Reddy informed the court that his client would never go back and drive public service vehicles until his case was disposed.

The court heard the accused was earlier refused bail in the Magistrates Court on the grounds that he would pose a threat to the community as a public service vehicle driver.

Mr Reddy, however, said his client would look for alternative employment.

State counsel Kimberly Semisi said the State's objection to bail remained and the State was also concerned with the accused's move to look for an alternative employment.

The alleged incident took place in Suva on November 12 when the driver was on his last trip.

The victim was alleged to have boarded the bus from Nausori and fallen asleep, missing her stop.

It is alleged the accused did not attempt to wake the child up but instead took her to a bus stop where he allegedly committed the offence.

Mr Naidu has been remanded in custody.

Justice Wengappuli will deliver his bail ruling on January 23.