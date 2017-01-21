Free cancer screenings

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji official Durdamya Munibhargav at the Holiday Inn in Suva. SSPHL Fiji is bringing medical specialists from India to conduct free screenings for the public next month. Picture: AVINESH GOPAL

women in Fiji have been urged to take advantage of free screenings for breast and cervical cancer by a team of doctors from India in the country next month.

The screenings will be conducted by specialists from Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, India who are being brought to the country by the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji.

SSPHL Fiji official Durdamya Munibhargav said there had been overwhelming response to the announcement of the free screenings.

"We are targeting to do 500 pap smear tests in Suva, Nausori, Lautoka and Ba from February 1 to February 10 and women will be tested for breast and cervical cancer," he said.

"This is one of the biggest joint venture initiatives of the Fijian Government with SSPHL Fiji and such initiatives are very rarely taken by governments in developing and under-developed countries.

"Keeping in mind that health is wealth, these free screenings will help the Government's vision for a healthy population.

"The prevention of any disease is top priority and early detection is a necessity."

Mr Munibhargav says healthy women are an asset to the family, the society and the country, and a healthy population is always the wealth of any country.

Apart from screenings for cancer, he said the team of specialists would also screen people for cardiology free of cost but they will have to pay the Ministry of Health and Medical Services for getting an angiogram done to detect blockages in their hearts.

"Raising awareness among women is a need of the day and it's the responsibility of every individual to do their best for prevention and/or early detection of any disease, particularly cancer," he said.

SSPHL Fiji official Dr Netra Vishwakarma said Fijians, especially women, should take advantage of the free screenings for cardiology and oncology (cancer).

"We know that such specialised service is not always available in Fiji and especially when the screenings are being done free at your doorstep, then people should take advantage of it," she said.

People needing further information on the free screenings can contact the SSPHL team via email pacifichealth2000@gmail.com