Police probe association's allegations

/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating allegations made by the Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association against former president Girish Kumar.

While the details of the investigation have not been made public as yet, it is understood Mr Kumar was stood down late last year over some alleged administration issues.

Tavua canegrower Adi Selai Kautoga was appointed interim president as the association prepared to hold an annual general meeting in the first quarter of this year. When contacted, she said she could not comment on the issue.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the claims made by the association.

Mr Kumar took over the Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association — an organisation representing 7000 growers from Ba to Rakiraki — in August 2015 after internal bickering resulted in the then board chairman Anandilal tending his resignation. The association was established three years ago to assist member farmers obtain additional income from the sale of sugar under the Fairtrade label.

Sugar sold under the label attracts an additional $US60 (F$124.02) a tonne over the normal sale price of the sweetener.

The association uses the funds obtained from the sale of Fairtrade sugar to assist the community through various projects such as bus shelters and water tanks.

Farmers benefit through subsidies for fertiliser and weedicides.

The association has been beleaguered with internal strife since 2014.

This resulted in the growers body being de-certified by Flo-CERT, the certifying agency for Fairtrade, in March 2015.

The association was re-certified in August last year.