$3.5m complex emerges

Shayal Devi
Saturday, January 21, 2017

A $3.5million complex is taking shape in Wairabetia, Lautoka.

The two-storey building will house a supermarket, restaurants, bakery and pharmacy on the lower level, and five residential flats and two offices on the second floor.

The venture is being undertaken by Lautoka-based Miki's Investments Ltd.

Company director Mohammed Faiaz Khan grew up in Lauwaki. He said the $3.5 million project was his family's way of giving back to the community.

"We planned this project for about eight to nine years and we really wanted to find land and develop it commercially as a supermarket," he said.

Mr Khan said they had often noted how inaccessible shopping services were for peri-urban dwellers, particularly in times of disasters.

"This will ensure people have easier access to services."

The construction phase began on January 4 and Mr Khan said the project would likely be completed in 14 months.








