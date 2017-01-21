Reddy clarifies delays

/ Front page / News

TWENTY-two schools in Ra Province will undergo reconstruction this year, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He attributed the delay in renovation of cyclone-affected schools to engineers who wanted to make sure the new facilities were strong and could withstand strong storms such as Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"It's not about patch work approach to dealing with problems," he said.

"We all know that Fiji is prone to cyclones, and while TC Winston has devastated us, it has also given us a prime opportunity to assist some schools in these rural communities that were constructed some 50 years ago, and these buildings have been subjected to so many cyclones.

"What we have done is a thorough job of reconstruction. Every school which is to be reconstructed, they have engineers that will check it. There are a lot of things that won't be visible to a manager or a village handyman, and that is the opportunity we've got with our engineers — to examine the damage, give a detailed report, and based on that the tenders are called."

Mr Reddy said assessments needed to be conducted on all damaged schools before any decision on reconstruction was made.

"We all know we are not in place where all the schools are all in one island. Schools affected are scattered in small islands and we have contracted a number of engineers and we have to wait until they have done their scoping works, which took about 7 to 8 months, then call for tender and it had to be open for about a month or so.

"We want to make sure that the schools will be able to resist a category five cyclone and I want to ask all those whose schools have been affected to just hold and that we will give you an infrastructure that you will love."