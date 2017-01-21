Fiji Time: 11:13 AM on Saturday 21 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Reddy clarifies delays

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, January 21, 2017

TWENTY-two schools in Ra Province will undergo reconstruction this year, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He attributed the delay in renovation of cyclone-affected schools to engineers who wanted to make sure the new facilities were strong and could withstand strong storms such as Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"It's not about patch work approach to dealing with problems," he said.

"We all know that Fiji is prone to cyclones, and while TC Winston has devastated us, it has also given us a prime opportunity to assist some schools in these rural communities that were constructed some 50 years ago, and these buildings have been subjected to so many cyclones.

"What we have done is a thorough job of reconstruction. Every school which is to be reconstructed, they have engineers that will check it. There are a lot of things that won't be visible to a manager or a village handyman, and that is the opportunity we've got with our engineers — to examine the damage, give a detailed report, and based on that the tenders are called."

Mr Reddy said assessments needed to be conducted on all damaged schools before any decision on reconstruction was made.

"We all know we are not in place where all the schools are all in one island. Schools affected are scattered in small islands and we have contracted a number of engineers and we have to wait until they have done their scoping works, which took about 7 to 8 months, then call for tender and it had to be open for about a month or so.

"We want to make sure that the schools will be able to resist a category five cyclone and I want to ask all those whose schools have been affected to just hold and that we will give you an infrastructure that you will love."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64860.6296
JPY 56.520053.5200
GBP 0.39340.3854
EUR 0.45650.4445
NZD 0.68440.6514
AUD 0.64750.6225
USD 0.48910.4721

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wait for poll
  2. Tax office fines director $2.3m
  3. Gunshot injures officer
  4. No long-distance travel for early childhood education
  5. $3.5m complex emerges
  6. Film-makers inject $43m into economy
  7. Seasonal workers for Aust
  8. Hard work is key
  9. Police told to mind roles
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant Wednesday (18 Jan)
  2. Ministry to defend its workers Wednesday (18 Jan)
  3. Fiji 7s team to Wellington named Thursday (19 Jan)
  4. QVS opening delayed Sunday (15 Jan)
  5. Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre Sunday (15 Jan)
  6. Fijian Jimmy Snuka dies Wednesday (18 Jan)
  7. Kiribati grateful to Cakaudrove Tuesday (17 Jan)
  8. Fire breaks out in Nadi Town Thursday (19 Jan)
  9. Bad weather approaches Friday (20 Jan)
  10. The rise of Goundar's shipping empire Monday (16 Jan)