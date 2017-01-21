Hard work is key

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Muneshaal Krishneel listens to advice from Outrigger GM Peter Hopgood. Picture FELIX CHAUDHARY

THERE is no compromise for hard work and commitment to studies.

This was the message from Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Spa general manager Peter Hopgood to Muneshaal Krishneel, one of 75 students sponsored through Australian charity Fiji Kids Learning for Life.

Mr Hopgood said his personal journey from abject poverty in the Australian outback to heading one of Fiji's most popular family holiday destinations was proof that hard work paved the way to success.

"You are lucky to have been sponsored by someone who thinks you have the potential to achieve great things, now it's up to you to make good on the faith of your sponsor."

Muneshaal has been supported for his education needs by Fiji Kids since he was in Year 7.

"I used to live in Kavanagasau, Sigatoka, but due to a family dispute I was forced to move to Nausori and now attend Baulevu High School," the 17-year-old shared.

"I want to go to University of the South Pacific one day and I want to become a chemical engineer.

"I have a younger brother and sister and other family members relying on me and I know that with the support of Fiji Kids, I will achieve my dreams."

Fiji Kids was established in 2009 by Julie Hoskison. The charity aids the education needs of children from the poorest backgrounds, orphans and those living with single parents or parents who are unable to earn an income because of illness or disability. Sponsoring a child costs $A30 ($F46.75) per month and the funds are used for students school fees, uniforms, shoes, textbooks and stationery until they graduate from secondary school.

Fiji Kids also supports children at tertiary level.