Electricity for Dreketi

THE Fiji Electricity Authority is working round -the-clock to connect electricity to homes in Dreketi that were missed out during the implementation of the Seaqaqa Dreketi power grid in 2014.

Responding to questions from this newspaper regarding the concerns of home owners the FEA said they had revisited residents that missed out in the initial survey.

The statement said it was unfortunate that some customers were missed out during the initial survey of the scheme.

"The Department of Energy and FEA are working together to ensure that all missed out residents do have power supply," the FEA said.

"The Dreketi project was the largest power project undertaken by FEA in Vanua Levu in recent years.

"This project consisted of three 33/11kV zone substations, approximately 80km of 33000 Volt transmission power lines from Labasa to Dreketi and 11000 Volt and low voltage distribution lines in Dreketi and surrounding areas. "

Meanwhile, some residents in Dreketi had raised their concerns after living without electricity for the past three years while other homes in their area received power.

Housewife Losana Lomani said four more homes in her area were promised power supply before the elections.

Another resident Shiu Raj said they were promised power before the end of last year.