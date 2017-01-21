Accident drivers yet to be charged

/ Front page / News

POLICE are yet to charge the drivers of two separate accidents that claimed the lives of three people in the North recently.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were continuing.

The first accident in Bua claimed the life of a mother and son on New Year's Eve while the second case involved a 32 -year-old who died after the carrier he was travelling in collided with a bus early this week.

"We are currently awaiting the vehicle examination reports while investigations continue into both cases," she said.

"Our officers also need to travel to Suva to gather witness' statements who were at the accident scene.

"However, we have received the post mortem examination results of both cases which confirmed that all victims died from the degree of injuries sustained during the accidents."

Ms Naisoro said investigators continued to gather statements and reports for both cases before suspects would be brought back for questioning.

"We continue to stress to members of the public the importance of taking extra caution when commuting along the Nabouwalu Dreketi highway," she said.

"The infrastructure has been provided it is now the duty of those driving behind the wheels to exercise care and ensure that they and their passengers are safe.

"Commuters travelling on the Nabouwalu Labasa highway need to plan their trips in advance ensuring that they have enough time to avoid rushing."

Ms Naisoro has called on drivers to take the necessary rest needed for long trips especially those travelling between Nabouwalu and Labasa early in the morning.