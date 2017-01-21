Police told to mind roles

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly appointed DPC north SSP Verani Nakauyaca. Picture: Supplied

DIVISIONAL Police Commander north Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has reiterated to his team the importance of getting their act together.

And he has reminded them to shape up, as reports of poor services continue to surface from the public.

SSP Nakauyaca told his team in his divisional tour this week to improve their services.

"A lot of these officers need to be reminded of their role so they can change their attitude towards their work in order to improve their services," he said.

"I have also told them to stay away from extramarital affairs," he said.

SSP Nakauyaca said he had received reports from the public, not being happy about police services.

"A lot of these officers have been serving in the North for many years and have forgotten about their roles and most of them are not serious about their work," he said.

"This kind of laidback attitude needs to change and the officers know the consequences they will face if they don't change."

He said officers needed to wake up and work together as a team and be the first people at the a crime scene and not the last.

"Improvement to our services can only be achieved if officers get their act together and work towards providing better services to the public," he said.

The public, has so far applauded recent changes seen with more police presence in town.