Seasonal workers for Aust

MORE than 1100 seasonal workers from the 14 provinces have been identified to work in orchards in either Australia or New Zealand.

A statement from the Ministry of Employment revealed that this has tripled when compared with the 496 workers that left for seasonal work in both countries during the past two years.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, the statement said the suitable candidates for the program had been placed in the district's work ready pool.

"Since the program started in 2015, we have sent 496 workers both to New Zealand and Australia under the recognised seasonal employer (RSE), work scheme and seasonal worker program," the statement said.

"The ministry is tentatively expecting to deploy more than 50 workers during this first quarter under the New Zealand RSE work scheme.

"The suitable candidates are identified from all provinces nationwide and these are the clients that have successfully undertaken medical assessment and physical fitness tests."

Responding to questions whether there had been further reports of ill treatment by workers in orchards in New Zealand and Australia, the ministry said they had not received any further reports.

"The allegation has attributed to the change in seasonal work to focus on district and provincial based level," the statement said.

"With the district-based selection, workers are more experienced in the agro-based industry and are used to vigorous work in farms.

"In addition, they support and look after each other in a foreign country knowing they have been selected by the vanua."