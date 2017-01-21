Film-makers inject $43m into economy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The tribe watches Taylor Stocker compete for Immunity on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen. X which was shot in Fiji. Picture: spokesman.com

FILM Fiji announced an unprecedented 56 films were shot in the country in 2016 bringing about $43 million directly into Fiji's economy, generating $120.4 million in new economic activity for the country.

Fiji also paid out about $20m in rebates last year.

The productions shot in Fiji included CBS' Survivor, the Viacom/MTV reality series Stranded with a Million Dollars and the FOX/Lionsgate show Kicking and Screaming.

The Indian production Jaani was also produced in Fiji, featuring Gippy Grewal and Navneet Kaur Dhillion (Miss India 2013) as the lead actors.

Film Fiji chairperson Shaenaz Voss said interest in filming in Fiji had grown significantly and enquiries were received on a daily basis from film-makers in the US, India, Asia and Europe

"The 47 per cent Film Tax Rebate, which is the best in the world, coupled with some of the world's most stunning locations has very much attracted this growing interest," Ms Voss said.

"2017 is looking to be just as busy with more major productions expected in the country.

"Fiji's production slate is full for the first half of 2017 with the preproduction teams from the various studios in country or arriving within the next few weeks."

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed -Khaiyum said the rebates offered to production companies showed Fiji was serious about promoting itself as an intentional destination of choice for major film productions.

"In 2016, we paid out nearly $20 million in rebates to production companies and saw a tremendous return on investment from the economic activity we were able to generate.

"So our rebate policy is robust and cost-effective and I encourage production companies from all over the world to come film in Fiji and see for yourselves everything we have to offer," he said.

Film Fiji also announced that scouting for more productions are in progress and it was looking forward to bringing even greater levels of economic activity into Fiji in 2017.