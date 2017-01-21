Fiji Time: 11:12 AM on Saturday 21 January

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, January 21, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard a humorous tale of two friends who were headed home after a night out in a city nightclub.

At 1 am they got in a taxi and said they'd pay when they got home.

In Nadera, one got off and put his hand in his pocket — which was empty of course — pretending to pay, but the other said, "don't worry I got this".

The pair had planned not to get off at their own homes.

The one in the taxi gave the driver directions and told him to stop at a house and he would go in to get the fare.

Some men were drinking grog there.

So city boy slips out the back door of the house and goes on his way home.

The driver sees him walk into the house and drives around to the other road and waits there in front of a home.

A woman comes out, recognises the driver and says, "Ae e vacava Samu?"

"Shhh", he replies with fingers to his lips.

It was the young man's mother.

She goes back into the house.

When our city boy arrives, he sees the taxi parked there. He takes a good look at the driver and recognises that he is from Nadera.

His mother calls out from inside, "take him to the police station".

But the driver told him he would come and get the money on Monday after work.

Talk about being caught red handed!

He ran straight into the drivers' back yard. The driver still got his money.








