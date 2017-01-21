Tax office fines director $2.3m

/ Front page / News

A COMPANY director has been slammed with a $2.3 million fine by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority for omitting his income and benefits amounting to $4.8m.

The hefty fine was issued after FRCA conducted an assessment which is inclusive of a 75 per cent audit penalty.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said the issue was brought to their attention by a concerned citizen who through their whistleblower policy tipped them of the company director.

"Omitting income or understating sales figures are infringements that will attract hefty penalties of up to 75 per cent," he said in a statement yesterday.

"In this case, the director was not declaring his consultancy fees as well as the fringe benefit tax."

Mr Das said despite numerous reminders and warnings, people still tried to evade tax and Customs duties.

"There are severe consequences in terms of heavy penalties and fines for offenders," he said.

"Non-compliant taxpayers will face the full brunt of the law."

Mr Das acknowledged the effort of the whistleblower for providing the information.

He said the concerned citizen would be rewarded $100,000 under FRCA's whistleblower policy for providing such information leading to the successful recovery of the tax dollars.

The statement said a whistleblower, who provided information or documents to FRCA contributing significantly to the success of the investigation and prosecution, shall be entitled to up to 10 per cent of the tax revenue recovered.

"The whistleblower policy is intended to encourage members of the public to disclose and report any serious concerns and wrong doings," Mr Das said.

"FRCA is delighted to see that the general public is coming forward to report such concern that ultimately leads to recovery of huge amount of tax and Customs duties evaded by businesses."

While taxpayers play a crucial role in the effective tax administration by reporting any non-compliant practices by businesses, FRCA has urged the public to report any incident of tax or Customs duty evasion with documentary evidence by emailing: ceo@frca.org.fj.