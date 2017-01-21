Gunshot injures officer

/ Front page / News

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces is investigating the circumstances surrounding a gunshot injury to a Navy officer who was part of a military training exercise in the Nausori Highlands.

RFMF chief of staff Colonel Litea Seruiratu confirmed the inquiry was launched after an army corporal accidentally discharged his weapon and allegedly shot the officer on the right leg.

"Yes, the incident happened yesterday (Thursday) afternoon at the Nausori Highlands," she said.

"It was an accidental discharge from the QEB corporal officer's weapon and the petty navy officer was hurt in the process.

"The officer was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was treated and we were worried that his injury was serious. But doctors confirmed that it was a flesh wound.

"We then had the officer transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where he is currently admitted and he is in a stable condition.

"Under the advice of his doctors, he will remain at the hospital for another two to three days before he can be cleared.

"We contacted his next of kin who is his wife and she was brought to the Lautoka Hospital to visit him," said Col. Seruiratu

She said the military officer had been removed from the training.

"He has been recalled and we have the weapon which is a 9mm pistol. At this point in time we are conducting our investigations as to how this incident happened."

She said the military training at the Nausori Highlands involved about 80 officers from the Fiji Navy and RFMF.

"The training is being carried out by the New Zealand Defence Force with 13 NZ trainers.

"It is training for the trainers with the focus on peacekeeping. The officers are being billeted at Black Rock and the training which began on January 11 will end on January 26."